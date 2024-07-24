DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Infinite Opera x Signature Brew present...
Besse: Water, Rye and Hops - The Beer Opera
Besse is an operatic triptych (presented as three acts) described by its creators as a story which “fights the patriarchy with fermentation”. It takes the audience on...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.