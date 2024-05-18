DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MATCH DI IMPROVVISAZIONE TEATRALE

Spazio Polaresco
Sat, 18 May, 8:45 pm
TheatreBergamo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Due squadre di attori si sfideranno sui titoli offerti dal pubblico

Un temibile arbitro a dirigere le danze e fischiare falli

Tu a decidere quale delle due squadre ti ha fatto più ridere

Il Match di Improvvisazione Teatrale® lo spettacolo più rappresent...

Tutte le età
DOC SERVIZI SOC. COOP.

Venue

Spazio Polaresco

Via del Polaresco, 15, 24129 Bergamo BG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.