DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torna Poplar, dal 12 al 15 settembre 2024 nell'incredibile cornice del Doss Trento.
Disponibile la 2ª release di abbonamenti con l'accesso illimitato ai 4 giorni di festival.
LINE UP — SECOND RELEASE
Yung Lean - Viagra Boys - Mount Kimbie - Fulminacci -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.