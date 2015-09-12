Top track

Punk Rock Loser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poplar 2024 - Full Pass

Doss Trento
12 Sept - 15 Sept
GigsTrento
€68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Punk Rock Loser
Got a code?

About

Torna Poplar, dal 12 al 15 settembre 2024 nell'incredibile cornice del Doss Trento.

Disponibile la 2ª release di abbonamenti con l'accesso illimitato ai 4 giorni di festival.

LINE UP — SECOND RELEASE

Yung Lean - Viagra Boys - Mount Kimbie - Fulminacci -...

Accesso consentito a tutte le età
Presentato da Poplar Festival

Lineup

12
Yung Lean, Viagra Boys, mount kimbie and 12 more

Venue

Doss Trento

Via Dòs Trento, 38122 Trento TN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.