DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Golden Shoals, Crooked Creek Misfits, The Hot Seat

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 19 May, 7:30 pm
Richmond
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Golden Shoals, Crooked Creek Misfits, The Hot Seats

at Get Tight Lounge

Sunday, May 19th, 2024

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hot Seats, The Crooked Creek Misfits, Golden Shoals

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

