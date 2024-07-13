Top track

So Excited

Cola

Eulogy
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Cola

Saturday, July 13th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Cola

From their inception Cola have expanded on the d.i.y. ethic of the Dischord and SST eras, creating potent sounds from a minimal pale...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cola

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

