Martin Ikin w. Bruno Furlan & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 27 Jul, 10:00 pm
About

It’s time for a real house music MVP to headline NYC nightlife mecca, Musica, July 27th - it’s the one and only, Martin Ikin and Brazil Bruno Furlan.

DJ and producer since 1990, Martin’s talent goes far beyond what you may initially ponder. His remix cred...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martin Ikin, Bruno Furlan

Venue

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

