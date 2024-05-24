Top track

UKG Party with Artful Dodger

Patterns
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Line Up
Artful Dodger
+ Support TBC

Artful Dodger is established as the most commercially successful UK Garage act to have emerged from the scene to date. Originally comprising producers Mark Hill, Pete Devereux, David Low and MC Alistair, the name A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artful Dodger

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

