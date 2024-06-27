DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NXCRE & The Villains w/ PRVNCI

The Paramount
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE FEAR IS WAR Tour!

NXCRE & The Villains bio:

NYC based alternative band NXCRE & The Villains was founded in 2021 by members NXCRE, the lead singer and dynamic frontman of the band, Jay Sambuco, the heavy rifting, power solo guitarist, and Lloyalty, th...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prvnci, The Villains

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.