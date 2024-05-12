DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since coming out as transgender in 2016, Octo Octa has used her lush electronic music as a vessel to “engage with radical ideas around identity, freedom, community and love” (Pitchfork). Alongside her partner and fellow DJ Eris Drew, she cofounded her own
Read more
Combo, Spicy Sunday and TUM are pleased to present a not to be missed outdoor season.
American dj Octo Octa will open up the season, with opening and closing acts by local artists Guidon, Alex Dima and Jaci.
BIO
With a background in sound design, Maya B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.