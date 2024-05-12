Top track

Octo Octa - Can You See Me?

Combo x Spicy x TUM present Octo Octa

Combo Torino
Sun, 12 May, 4:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Octo Octa

Since coming out as transgender in 2016, Octo Octa has used her lush electronic music as a vessel to “engage with radical ideas around identity, freedom, community and love” (Pitchfork). Alongside her partner and fellow DJ Eris Drew, she cofounded her own Read more

Event information

Combo, Spicy Sunday and TUM are pleased to present a not to be missed outdoor season.

American dj Octo Octa will open up the season, with opening and closing acts by local artists Guidon, Alex Dima and Jaci.

BIO

With a background in sound design, Maya B...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Combo.

Lineup

Octo Octa

Venue

Combo Torino

Corso Regina Margherita, 128, 10152 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

