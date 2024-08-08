Top track

Vina Vina Malawi

Madalitso Band

Whereelse?
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£13.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Intuitive, authentic, and full of ruthless rhythms, Malawian Madalitso Band has taken Europe by storm. Madalitso will make you clap, dance, smile, and rethink everything you thought you knew about African sound and instrumentation.

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

