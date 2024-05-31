DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TRENO SPECIALE

Linea
Fri, 31 May, 4:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Dance, scream, and immerse yourself in beauty! Prepare for a cascade of surprises, musical marvels, and the grittiest beats. Enjoy natural wines and beers as you dance with us underground.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LINEA.

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open4:00 pm

