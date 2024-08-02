DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, August 2nd 2024
Quivers + TBA
10PM - $15 - All Ages
QUIVERS
Melbourne, Australia
https://quiversss.bandcamp.com/
Quivers, of Melbourne, Australia, have a third release of cathartic jangle-damaged pop, Oyster Cuts, coming out via Merge Rec...
