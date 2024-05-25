Top track

No Way In

Wide Awake Official Afterparty: PVA DJ's, JJUUJJUU + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8

About

Join us for the official Wide Awake Afterparty just a stone throw away from Brockwell park at Hootananny Brixton.

LINE UP

PVA DJs

Bassvictim

Special Interest

JJUUJJUU

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JJUUJJUU, PVA

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

