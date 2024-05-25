DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SATURDAY - EVENING

Rock Steady
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
From Free
About

Moving you through space and time every Saturday night at Rock Steady ATL, let DJ Flemingo's open-format playlist whisk you away to the vibrant streets of Harlem in the early 90s and the laid-back vibes of Ocho Rios in the 80s. Uptown Saturday Nights at Ro...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Rock Steady.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

