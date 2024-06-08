DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ A-TEE and Friends

Queen of the South
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A-Tee is back with another event, this time at Queen of the South where he is launching 'A-Tee & Friends' brought to you by Always Inside Group!

If you've been to an A-Tee x Always Inside event before then you know it'll be a movie! Each event is a space...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Queen of the South.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.