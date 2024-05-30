DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UnArchive FFF 2a ed."Idea assurda per un filmaker"

Alcazar Live
Thu, 30 May, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sonorizzazione di Attila Faravelli, Enrico Malatesta, Nicola Ratti / Con la collaborazione di Archivio Gianfranco Brebbia

Attraverso una stratificazione di impulsi sonori prodotti con strumenti acustici, elettrici ed elettronici, i sound artist generano u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Attila Faravelli, Enrico Malatesta, Nicola Ratti

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

