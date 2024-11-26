DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Hall.
Citizen Live is pleased to host Malik Montana at EartH in London on Tuesday, November 26th.
Malik Montana is rapper of Afghan/Polish origin.
He released his debut EP Haram Masari in 2016 and then Naajak in 2017....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.