DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Malik Montana

EartH
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Citizen Live is pleased to host Malik Montana at EartH in London on Tuesday, November 26th.

Malik Montana is rapper of Afghan/Polish origin.

He released his debut EP Haram Masari in 2016 and then Naajak in 2017....

Presented by Citizenlive.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malik Montana

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.