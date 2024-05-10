Top track

Mc João - Baile de Favela

Baile Do Brasil - Brazilian Baile Funk Party

La Belle Angèle
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baile Do Brasil is coming back to Edinburgh!

We are beyond excited to bring the Baile Funk Party to Edinburgh this May! We will be partying to the best of Brazilian Funk at one of Edinburgh's top venues so you can experience this exciting movement from Br...

This is an 18+ event. (ID Required).
Presented by Baile Do Brasil.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

