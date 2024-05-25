DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beats y Batería (Album Release) w/ Future Rootz

Sleeping Village
Sat, 25 May, 10:30 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 Adv + Fees | 21+

Beats y Batería explores traditional Afro-Latino, Romanian and neo-electronic sounds, along with jazz, house, some disco and bossa nova. The trio is formed by producer Harold 'AfroQbano' Gonzalez on synths and percussion, with Daniel...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

