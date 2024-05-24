Top track

Afriqua - Take it 2 Da House

Afriqua

SPYBAR
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Afriqua is a musical prodigy whose creativity knows no bounds. His classical training and hip-hop roots fuse together in a way that defies categorization, resulting in dancefloor anthems that are as bold as they are unapologetically sexual.

Fresh off the...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Afriqua

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

