Deviated Instinct

New Cross Inn
Sat, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South London Scum is proud to present

Saturday 23rd November 2024

DEVIATED INSTINCT (Norwich stench-core pioneers)

https://www.facebook.com/Deviated.Instinct

https://deviatedinstinct.bandcamp.com/music

AGNOSY (Norwich/Bristol/Portugal crusty bastards)...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by South London Scum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VERRAT, Agnosy, Deviated Instinct

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

