DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
South London Scum is proud to present
Saturday 23rd November 2024
DEVIATED INSTINCT (Norwich stench-core pioneers)
https://www.facebook.com/Deviated.Instinct
https://deviatedinstinct.bandcamp.com/music
AGNOSY (Norwich/Bristol/Portugal crusty bastards)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.