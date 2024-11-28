DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Théa

Décadanse
Thu, 28 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THÉA et son emo-core révolté transforment les affres d’une génération en fête insolente, fédératrice et jouissive.

Des textes sensibles et viscéraux, portés par une grande bacchanale pop-punk-hyperpop.

Son projet raconte le chaos que vit une jeune fille...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
KRP Prod présente, en accord avec W Spectacle
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Théa

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

