Picnic with Digitalism

Café Schöne Aussichten
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJHamburg
€16.50

About

Legt euch auf eine Decke aus Groove, probiert die selbstgemachten Köstlichkeiten im 4/4-Takt und tauscht Sonne gegen Discokugel. Denn da man die biggest party ever immer noch at home feiert, macht Digitalism das CSA zur Home Zone. Und hat mit David Bay den...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
Lineup

1
Digitalism, David Bay, Katja Ruge and 1 more

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

