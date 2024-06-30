Top track

OBI'S HOUSE LONDON

E1
Sun, 30 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAS Presents OBI'S HOUSE LONDON

🎉 Welcome back to Obi's House London! 🎉

Get ready to let loose and mingle with fellow fun-loving individuals at the ultimate destination for good energy and good vibes!

"COME AS STRANGERS AND LEAVE AS FRIENDS"

Join us...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Stage54.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Obi

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Dress code

Smart casual, NO Hoodies, No sliders, No Flipflops

When is the last entry

2am! Even if you have a ticket or are on the guestlist last entry is at 2am prompt

