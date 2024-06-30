DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RAS Presents OBI'S HOUSE LONDON
🎉 Welcome back to Obi's House London! 🎉
Get ready to let loose and mingle with fellow fun-loving individuals at the ultimate destination for good energy and good vibes!
"COME AS STRANGERS AND LEAVE AS FRIENDS"
Join us...
Smart casual, NO Hoodies, No sliders, No Flipflops
2am! Even if you have a ticket or are on the guestlist last entry is at 2am prompt
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.