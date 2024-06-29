Top track

Soul Groove & Tour-Maubourg - Jaded Love (Tour-Maubourg Remix)

Tour-Maubourg (DJ Set)

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

So excited to welcome back French electronic producer Tour-Maubourg to Ninety One, joining us for one of his exploratory DJ sets that will take us through jazz, house & beyond.

ABOUT TOUR-MAUBOURG

Tour-Maubourg is a leading figure in the modern electroni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tour-Maubourg

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

