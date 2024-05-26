Top track

Demonic (feat La Zowi)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Found Futures All-Dayer feat. Namasenda/AV Dummy/ TATYANA + more

The Victoria
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Demonic (feat La Zowi)
Got a code?

About

Found Futures presents /// "a day... & forever" /// a benign bank holiday takeover /// 11 hours of multi-genre, supra-national sounds and sights from the magical vestiges of worlds yet to come ///

FREE ENTRY. Please note this show is first come///first se...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Found Futures
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tatyana, AV Dummy, Namasenda

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.