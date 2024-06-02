Top track

AYYBO - RIZZ

Beyond Wonderland Afterparty: AYYBO

SPYBAR
Sun, 2 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please note: All afterparties are on sale exclusively to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass-holders this Friday. If you do not have your pass yet, you have until Thursday @ 11:59PM to buy your passes to gain access Friday @ 12pm.

The Anaheim-based producer is...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arvi Mala, AYYBO

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

