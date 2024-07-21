DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antonella Ruggiero Musicastrada Cascina

Piazza Caduti per la Libertà
Sun, 21 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsPisa
€15
Antonella Ruggiero in "Concerto versatile" a Cascina per Musicastrada Festival 2024

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass Cult Musicastrada

Antonella Ruggiero

Piazza Caduti per la Libertà

Piazza Dei Caduti Per La Liberta', 56021 Cascina provincia di Pisa, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

