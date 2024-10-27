Top track

Ian Prowse - Here I Lie

Ian Prowse & Amsterdam - Mersey Hymns Tour

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

an Prowse & Amsterdam - Mersey Hymns Tour 2024

Following the success of Ian's Mersey Hymns Acoustic tour featuring Ian and The Fiddle of Fire, the full band return this coming October with a handful of special full band shows.

Merseyside hero Ian Prowse...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ian Prowse

Venue

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

