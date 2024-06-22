Top track

Trapstyle

Utms >>> Optimo (Espacio) / All Night Long

Phonox
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*£5 tickets go on sale exclusively to those that RSVP on Thursday 16th May at 10am.

Glasgow’s notorious party starters Optimo bring back their legendary party series “Until the Music Stops” in London (at Phonox) on Saturday 22nd June for aural care and p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Optimo

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

