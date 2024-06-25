Top track

Thrown + guests @Legend Club

Legend Club
Tue, 25 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Versus Music Project e Trivel presentano:

THROWN

Il fenomeno svedese del nu-core torna a Milano dopo aver macinato una quantità di hit, stream, show e breakdown che sta lasciando tutti senza parole.

25.05.2024

Milano - Legend CLub

Viale Enrico Fermi,...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Thrown, Jorelia, Omens Before Hysteria

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

