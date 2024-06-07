DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Uscito nel 1974, "Anima Latina" è stato sicuramente l'album più discusso di Lucio Battisti. Registrato dopo un viaggio in Sudamerica insieme a Mogol, è un disco sperimentale e misterioso, vicino al progressive italiano ma anche alla musica d'oltreoceano, p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.