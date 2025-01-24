Top track

Papooz

Papooz

La Nau
Fri, 24 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20.12

Ulysses and the Sea
About

Imagina una joya pop pegadiza, llevada por una voz andrógina e inquietante, danzante y grácil como una pompa de jabón, concebida como un himno a la alegría. Un dúo que tiene el objetivo más sencillo: hacer de la música, en particular del pop, la banda sono...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Papooz

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

