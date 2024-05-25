DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Popshock / SMASH Party!

I Candelai
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
PartyPalermo
€20.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PopShock / SMASH Party!

Sabato 25 Maggio

Start 22:00

@icandelai

😈Più di una crush, più di un’infatuazione, SMASH è quella persona che trovi davvero attraente e per la quale sei dispost* a rischiare tutto, scoprirti, andare a rete e provare a schiacci...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da i Candelai
Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

