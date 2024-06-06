DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Exprxssion Presents Yoga Workshop

She's Lost Control Event Space + Studio
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:30 pm
WorkshopLeytonstone
£23.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are super excited to announce our first ever EXPRXSSION Workshop Experience for the LGBTQ+ community!

We are dedicated to creating safe spaces for our community and support you in finding new interest and new ways to maintain your health and well-being...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EXPRXSSION.
She's Lost Control Event Space + Studio

42 Valentine Road, Hackney, London, E9 7AD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

