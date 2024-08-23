DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emo Nite at Club Congress, Tucson, Az

Club Congress
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
$27.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday August 23rd

**FAN CLUB PRESALE: Tuesday May 14th at 11am PT
GENERAL ON SALE: Friday May 17th 11am

Doors 9pm | Show 9pm

ADV $21 | DOS $25 + fees

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Living The Dream Foundation.

This is a 21+ event.
Best Life
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emo Nite

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.