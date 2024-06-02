Top track

Pucker, Heather Rose In Clover, Nymphidels, The Blondeshells

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us for a great Sunday night at Askew on 6.2.24 with Pucker, Heather Rose In Clover, Nymphidels, and The Blondeshells!!

6pm doors

7pm show

$10 cover

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Askew
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

