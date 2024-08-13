DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Lucinda Light

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
About

Lucinda Light shines as a radiant beacon of love and light, dedicated to sharing her compassionate heart and profound insights on Emotional Intelligence (EQ). A true polymath, Lucinda excels in various roles, including Creative Producer, Holistic Counselor...

14+ All U18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+. No more than 2 U18s per 21+.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

