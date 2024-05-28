DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Horatio Gould and Dan Tiernan Work in Progress?

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Horatio Gould: Return of the Space Cowboy.

Desperate for something meaningful to believe in, Horatio explores the crisis facing young people trying to find a purpose in life that isn't fat jeans or rock climbing.

60 million views online.

Tour Support fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horatio Gould, Dan Tiernan

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.