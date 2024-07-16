Top track

Jolene's Reply

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOM ROCK w/wht.rbbt.obj

Raccoon Motel
Tue, 16 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jolene's Reply
Got a code?

About

Appearing IN PERSON, MOM ROCK w/very special guests wht.rbbt.obj!!!

ABOUT MOM ROCK ::

Forming in Boston in 2018, Canadian-American indie rock outfit Mom Rock combines the forces of Curtis Heimburger, Wilson Reardon, and Tara Maggiulli. They got their sta...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mom Rock, wht.rbbt.obj

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.