Into The Woods LA x Interference Detroit

El Club Detroit
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$29.92

About

Into The Woods LA and Interference Detroit come together to bring you a a night of cutting-edge dance music from a diverse lineup of DJs from across the US and beyond.

More artists TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Into The Woods LA x Interference Detroit.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

