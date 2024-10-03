DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Habibi Festival comes to the Hudson Valley!
Lebanese pianist Tarek Yamani and French-Tunisian saxophonist Yacine Boulares come together in a new project that celebrates their mutual heritages. From Lebanese Dabke to the Tunisian traditions of Stambeli...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.