The Habibi Festival Hudson Valley: Tarek Yamani and Yacine Boulares

The Local
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Habibi Festival comes to the Hudson Valley!

Lebanese pianist Tarek Yamani and French-Tunisian saxophonist Yacine Boulares come together in a new project that celebrates their mutual heritages. From Lebanese Dabke to the Tunisian traditions of Stambeli...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tarek Yamani, Yacine Boularès

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

