2000trees 2025 - Weekend Parking Tickets

Upcote Farm
10 Jul - 13 Jul 2025
GigsCheltenham
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A £20 parking ticket grants 1 car parking space, which entitles you to park your car all weekend (all of your stay, essentially mirroring your general access ticket).

Valid with a full weekend or day festival ticket only

If you require parking for just a...

All Ages (U18s to be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by 2000trees.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Upcote Farm

Withington, GL54 4BL, UK
Doors open9:00 am
