The Pharmacist

Hot Rod Circuit / Piebald

The Glass House
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
$37.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Pharmacist
About

Hot Rod Circuit is an American alternative rock band that originated from Auburn, Alabama, in the late 1990s. Founded in 1997, the band swiftly gained recognition for their dynamic sound, fusing elements of emo, punk, and indie rock. Comprising members And...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Rod Circuit, Piebald

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

