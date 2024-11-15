DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Necks

Strange Brew
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
2x 45 min sets!

Chris Abrahams (piano), Tony Buck (drums), and Lloyd Swanton (bass)

"One of the greatest bands in the world." - New York Times

"Tonal, accessible, and yet profoundly challenging... The Necks are singular... Yielding things no one else do...

Presented by Strange Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Necks

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

