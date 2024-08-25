Top track

Anger Battery

Got a code?

Into Another, Verbal Assault, Shades Apart

Zebulon
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$44.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Into Another, Verbal Assault, Shades Apart

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

