Top track

Amor Andino

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cumbia Night: Ritmo Cascabel + Nemegata (TX) + D'VerZo Andino

Hi-Dive
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amor Andino
Got a code?

About

Finally! Another CUMBIA NIGHT with RITMO CASCABEL + NEMEGATA (Texas) + D'VERZO + La Diabla Tacos + Madre Mezcal Specials (Doors 8pm/21+)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ritmo Cascabel, Nemegata, D'VerZo Andino

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.