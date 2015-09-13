Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MALDALTURA 2024

Festival MALDALTURA
13 Sept - 15 Sept
GigsLlessui
€54.59

About

MALDALTURA 2024

8ª Edició del Festival Maldaltura de Llessui (Pallars Sobirà, Lleida)

13/14 de Setembre de 2024

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MALDALTURA Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diamante Negro, Ferran Palau

Venue

Festival MALDALTURA

25567, Sort, Lleida, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

