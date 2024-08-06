DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blu DeTiger’s skills as a musician extend far beyond snappy covers on TikTok. Her songwriting abilities match up to any modern guitar slinger (except hers is a bass). Chugging riffs and effortless indie productions showcase just how versatile her instrumen
Blu DeTiger will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Tuesday, August 6th at 5pm, for a special signing celebrating her debut album All I Ever Want Is Everything.
