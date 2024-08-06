Top track

Blu DeTiger 'All I Ever Want Is Everything' Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Tue, 6 Aug, 5:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Blu DeTiger

Blu DeTiger's skills as a musician extend far beyond snappy covers on TikTok. Her songwriting abilities match up to any modern guitar slinger (except hers is a bass). Chugging riffs and effortless indie productions showcase just how versatile her instrumen

Posted by DICE

Event information

Blu DeTiger will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Tuesday, August 6th at 5pm, for a special signing celebrating her debut album All I Ever Want Is Everything.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket on entry.
  • You will b...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blu DeTiger

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

