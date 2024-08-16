DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Agents Of The Lexicon + Kayduff Bloom + htmljones

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:30 am
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live are bringing you a night of mind-bending, genre-defying hip hop that’s out of this world! 👽 Get ready to witness the raw power, enigmatic soundscapes and fresh hyperpop vibes

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

htmljones, Agents of the Lexicon

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 am
120 capacity

