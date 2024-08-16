DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live are bringing you a night of mind-bending, genre-defying hip hop that’s out of this world! 👽 Get ready to witness the raw power, enigmatic soundscapes and fresh hyperpop vibes
Expect a sonic assault that'll leave you brea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs